Pennsylvania's highest court has ordered a judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.The Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order releasing him on unsecured bail.Mill, whose given name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.Mill issued a statement saying his five months in jail have been "a nightmare" and thanking all his supporters.A team of lawyers and public relations consultants had waged an all-out battle to get him freed on bail.Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.Comedian Kevin Hart visited Mill in prison earlier in the day, decrying his multi-year prison sentences.Mill issued the following statement regarding the release:Mill's Lawyer said the following: