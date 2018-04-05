4 Cheap Apartments In San Jose For Renters Without Pets

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
7213 Rainbow Dr.
Here's a studio apartment at 7213 Rainbow Dr. in Calabazas, which, at 400- square-feet, is going for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet, large windows, granite countertops, closet space and hardwood floors. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry, on-site management and storage. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and doesn't offer many public transit options.
1207 Leigh Ave., #8
Then there's this apartment, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1207 Leigh Ave. in North Willow Glen / Gardner, that's listed at $1,795 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises a deck, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, carport parking and storage. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
680 S 8th St., #3
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space, situated at 680 S 8th St. in Downtown, is listed at $1,875 / month for its 675-square-feet of space.
In the unit, look for a dishwasher, hardwood floors, wooden cabinets, a ceiling fan, granite countertops, closet space and ample natural light. The building offers assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
217 E Taylor St., #3
Finally, over at 217 E Taylor St. in San Jose - Northside, there's this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,900 / month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood and tile flooring, closet space, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinets. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and carport parking. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
