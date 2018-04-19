5 Cheap Oakland Apartments That Should Be On Your Radar

We looked at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Oakland via rental site Zumper to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1929 26th Ave., #22
Listed at $1,649/month, this 450-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1929 26th Ave. is 24.3 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Oakland, currently estimated at around $2,180/month.
The building offers concierge service, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a faux fireplace and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this unit.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
1921 26th Ave., #24
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 1921 26th Ave. in Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook is listed for $1,749/month for its 550 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, an electric heater and custom cabinets.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
1323 78th Ave.
Then there's this 700-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1323 78th Ave. in Fitchburg that's listed for $1,900/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
3875 Ruby St., #305
Over at 3875 Ruby St. in Mosswood, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is going for $2,100/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and granite countertops. Feline companions are allowed. The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry and a bike room.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
2811 Chapman St.
Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom loft at 2811 Chapman St. in South Kennedy Tract that's listed for $2,150 / month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, closet space and granite countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
