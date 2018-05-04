REAL ESTATE

5 San Francisco apartments for $3,600/month

15 Red Rock Way | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your housing dollar goes in San Francisco?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Francisco if you're on a budget of $3,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

11 Scott Alley (SoMa)




Listed at $3,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 11 Scott Alley.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, storage space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, a fireplace and a loft area.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

15 Red Rock Way, #312n (Diamond Heights)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 15 Red Rock Way. It's also listed for $3,600/month for its 830 square feet of space.

In the partially furnished unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, carpeted floors and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

563 Minna St., #2 (SoMa)




Here's an 814-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 563 Minna St. that's going for $3,600/month.

The furnished unit offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, built-in bookshelves, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

201 Divisadero St. (Lower Haight)



Located at 201 Divisadero St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,595/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Luckily for pet guardians, both dogs and cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2240 Pacific Ave., #302 (Pacific Heights)




Also listed at $3,595/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2240 Pacific Ave.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and an elevator.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
