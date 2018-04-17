6 apartments in San Jose for $2,400/month or less

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Jose if you've got $2,400 / month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
20 S 2nd St., #327 (Downtown)
Listed at $2,400 / month, this 678-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode is located at 20 S 2nd St.
The building features assigned parking, outdoor space and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not welcome. In the apartment, you can expect to find hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1390 Saddle Rack St. (Downtown)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence located at 1390 Saddle Rack St. It's listed for $2,395 / month for its 917-square-feet of space.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances. One small dog is welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
2480 Baton Rouge Drive (San Jose - East Valley / 680)
Here's a 720-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode at 2480 Baton Rouge Drive that's also going for $2,395 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building offers garage parking and on-site management. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
345 Village Center Drive, #659 (North San Jose)
Next, check out this 540-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 345 Village Center Drive. It's listed for $2,320 / month.
In the unit, look for carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a patio. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
995 Tully Road (Tropicana)
Located at 995 Tully Road, here's a 612-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,320/ month.
In the unit, you can expect a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
470 South 3rd St., #2 (Downtown)
Listed at $2,300 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 470 South 3rd St.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, French double doors and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned carport parking, outdoor space, secured entry and on-site management. Cats are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
