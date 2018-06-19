A look inside San Francisco's least expensive apartments

We reviewed listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments citywide via rental site Zumper to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
198 Carl St.
Listed at $1,295/month, this efficiency apartment at 198 Carl St. in Cole Valley is 44.9 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Francisco, which is currently estimated at around $2,350/month.
Located inside a former hotel, the fully-furnished unit contains a private bathroom, a dresser, a small fridge and microwave. Amenities include wifi, and an outdoor patio.
The location has awalkability score of 96, is very bike-friendly, and public transit isn't an issue: the N-Judah literally stops outside the front door. No pets or smoking allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
935 Geary St.
This studio at 935 Geary St. in the Tenderloin is going for $1,395/month.
The efficiency unit lacks a kitchen, but it has been recently updated and contains a microwave and small refrigerator. All utilities are included, and on-site laundry is available, but pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. (See the full listing here.)