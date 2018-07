A look inside San Francisco's least expensive apartments

198 Carl St.

If you're seeking a budget-friendly apartment in San Francisco, there are deals to be found -- if you know where to look.We reviewed listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments citywide via rental site Zumper to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.Listed at $1,295/month, this efficiency apartment at 198 Carl St. in Cole Valley is 44.9 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Francisco, which is currently estimated at around $2,350/month.Located inside a former hotel, the fully-furnished unit contains a private bathroom, a dresser, a small fridge and microwave. Amenities include wifi, and an outdoor patio.The location has a walkability score of 96 , is very bike-friendly, and public transit isn't an issue: the N-Judah literally stops outside the front door. No pets or smoking allowed. (See the complete listing here .)This studio at 935 Geary St. in the Tenderloin is going for $1,395/month.The efficiency unit lacks a kitchen, but it has been recently updated and contains a microwave and small refrigerator. All utilities are included, and on-site laundry is available, but pets are not permitted.Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. (See the full listing here .)