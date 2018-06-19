REAL ESTATE

A look inside San Francisco's least expensive apartments

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're seeking a budget-friendly apartment in San Francisco, there are deals to be found -- if you know where to look.

We reviewed listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments citywide via rental site Zumper to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

198 Carl St.




Listed at $1,295/month, this efficiency apartment at 198 Carl St. in Cole Valley is 44.9 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Francisco, which is currently estimated at around $2,350/month.

Located inside a former hotel, the fully-furnished unit contains a private bathroom, a dresser, a small fridge and microwave. Amenities include wifi, and an outdoor patio.

The location has awalkability score of 96, is very bike-friendly, and public transit isn't an issue: the N-Judah literally stops outside the front door. No pets or smoking allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

935 Geary St.




This studio at 935 Geary St. in the Tenderloin is going for $1,395/month.

The efficiency unit lacks a kitchen, but it has been recently updated and contains a microwave and small refrigerator. All utilities are included, and on-site laundry is available, but pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. (See the full listing here.)

1068 Howard St., #11


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
SFMTA set to vote on whether to ban tour buses near 'Full House'
What will $2,000 rent you in Oakland, right now?
Moving on up: San Francisco's most expensive rentals
In Chase Center's shadow, a Mission Bay cafe faces the future
Inside Hayes Valley's least expensive apartments
More Real Estate
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News