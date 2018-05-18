REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Downtown, San Jose

351 N. Eighth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Downtown is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Jose neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

617 S. Ninth St., #4




This studio apartment, situated at 617 S. Ninth St., is listed for $1,695/month for its 350-square-feet of space.

The unit features hardwood floors, closet space, built-in storage features and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

351 N. Eighth St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 351 N. Eighth St., which, at 550-square-feet, is going for $1,795/month.

Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a large closet, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

93 E. William St.




Then there's this 500-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 93 E. William St., also listed at $1,795/month.

The apartment offers air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, ample closet space, large windows and built-in storage features. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

80 S. 22nd St.




Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 80 S. 22nd St.

Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, closet space, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed unless they're service animals.

(Here's the listing.)
