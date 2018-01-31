REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Mission Dolores, San Francisco

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Mission Dolores are hovering around $3,257 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). But how does the low-end pricing on a Mission Dolores rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

139 Dolores St.




Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 139 Dolores St, is 17.1 percent less than the $3,257 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Mission Dolores.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, built-in shelves and cabinets and plenty of natural light. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. (See the complete listing here.)

143 Dolores St., #A



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 143 Dolores St., is listed for $2,795 / month. In the sunny unit, look for hardwood flooring, a private deck and garden access. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: felines are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

3524 19th St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental at 3524 19th St., which is going for $3,000 / month. The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised garden access and carpeting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
