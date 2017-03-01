REAL ESTATE

City of Concord creates ad campaign to bring in business

EMBED </>More News Videos

An East Bay city is hoping to cash in on businesses that can't afford to open in San Francisco or Silicon Valley with aggressive radio advertisements and posters near the Embarcadero BART station. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. --
An East Bay city is hoping to cash in on businesses that can't afford to open in some of the most expensive parts of the Bay Area.

Downtown Concord sparkles, but that's not how economic leaders are selling it. They're running advertisements on the radio that say, "Silicon Valley and San Francisco made the Bay Area overpriced with no place to grow. Fortunately, the City of Concord opens up a refreshing amount of space to build to suit properties."

They've launched a $160,000 PR and advertising campaign aimed at rebranding the city. "Concord: a better fit for business."

"We're seeing a lot of interest to our website," said City of Concord Economic Development and Housing manager John Montagh. "A lot more hits to our website. a lot more interest from the brokerage community calling, asking us questions about the opportunities that we have in Concord."

There's commercial space, retail, and restaurants like Peruvian hotspot Lima.

Chef and owner John Marquez worked at the French Laundry in Yountville and currently owns Artisan in Lafayette.

Marquez saw potential in Concord and opened in November. "I've seen a lot more traffic, a lot more people saying, 'Thank you for coming to Concord.' It's something we needed and I heard a lot of lately."

Poster advertisements along the Embarcadero BART station also try to lure entrepreneurs to Concord.

"We thought we'd do something a little bit different," added Montagh. "Be a little more aggressive."
Related Topics:
realestateadvertisinghousingretailbusinesssmall businesssilicon valleyConcordSan Francisco
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
Bay Area home price rises for 58th-straight month
The Millennium Tower Homeowner's Association hires attorney
SJ, SF, Santa Rosa make Best Places to Live list
Real estate company names Oakland neighborhood the 'hottest in America'
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Sessions says he never met with Russian officials to discuss campaign
Single donor gives $5 million to SJ flood relief fund
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
Tiny mouse causes big delay for passengers bound for SFO
'When We Rise' features Dianne Feinstein, SF dark history
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Firefighters control apartment fire in South San Francisco
Show More
Mouse found on SF-bound flight causes major delay
Two San Jose men arrested in deadly baseball coach stabbing
San Francisco students, teachers rally to end 'r' word at city hall
New police chief says Oakland force will own past mistakes
SFPD: 2 arrested after parachuting off Hilton Hotel
More News
Top Video
Tiny mouse causes big delay for passengers bound for SFO
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
Bay Area Mountain Lions become reluctant celebrities
More Video