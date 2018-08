Cow Hollow's Least Expensive Apartments, Right Now

2415 Van Ness Ave., #205

According to rental site Zumper , the median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Cow Hollow is around $3,350, compared to a $3,300 average for San Francisco.We took a look at area listings for studios and 1BR units to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.Here are the cheapest listings available right now, but these prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $2,495 month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2415 Van Ness Ave. is 25.5 percent less than the $3,350/month median rent for a comparable apartment in Cow Hollow.The building offers a roof deck, an elevator, additional storage space and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and great views. Pet guardians, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.(See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling at 2828 Webster St. is listed for $2,500/month for its 550 square feet of space.In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. There's also on-site laundry available, but pets are not welcome.(See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3010 Buchanan St. is going for $3,095/month.The building features on-site laundry. In the bright unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, amble cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, but pets are not welcome.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2755 Franklin St., listed at $3,150/month.In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and bay windows. Pet guardians should inquire elsewhere, as this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers on-site laundry.(See the listing here .)Listed at $3,195/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1671 Lombard St.The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, walk-in closets and plenty of natural lighting. Pets aren't allowed.(Here's the listing .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3130 Webster St., is listed for $3,195/month.The future tenant will enjoy hardwood floors, walk-in closets and bay windows, but neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The building offers on-site laundry and bike storage.(See the listing here .)---