Cow Hollow's Least Expensive Apartments, Right Now

We took a look at area listings for studios and 1BR units to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Here are the cheapest listings available right now, but these prices and availability are subject to change.)
2415 Van Ness Ave., #205
Listed at $2,495 month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2415 Van Ness Ave. is 25.5 percent less than the $3,350/month median rent for a comparable apartment in Cow Hollow.
The building offers a roof deck, an elevator, additional storage space and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and great views. Pet guardians, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
2828 Webster St., #14
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling at 2828 Webster St. is listed for $2,500/month for its 550 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. There's also on-site laundry available, but pets are not welcome.
3010 Buchanan St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3010 Buchanan St. is going for $3,095/month.
The building features on-site laundry. In the bright unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, amble cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, but pets are not welcome.
2755 Franklin St., #4
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2755 Franklin St., listed at $3,150/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and bay windows. Pet guardians should inquire elsewhere, as this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers on-site laundry.
1671 Lombard St.
Listed at $3,195/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1671 Lombard St.
The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, walk-in closets and plenty of natural lighting. Pets aren't allowed.
3130 Webster St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3130 Webster St., is listed for $3,195/month.
The future tenant will enjoy hardwood floors, walk-in closets and bay windows, but neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The building offers on-site laundry and bike storage.
