Duboce Triangle Yoga studio, animal clinic closer to opening

Plans to open a yoga studio and animal clinic in a Duboce Triangle ground-floor space are moving forward, Hoodline has learned.
Last year, Castro Animal Clinic and CorePower Yoga announced their intention to move in below Maitri Compassionate Care at 100 Church St. (at Duboce).
This month, the Planning Commission approved CorePower Yoga's request for a change of use authorization which would allow them to transform the former Out of the Closet store.
Castro Animal Clinic will take over the small space at 100 Church. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline
Because the chain operates more than 170 studios nationwide, it required the city's approval to open the new location. The company also operates locations in Mission Bay, Marina, Rincon Hill, and recently announced plans to open another studio on Divisadero Street.
"We are hoping to open in the fall as of now," said CorePower spokesperson Molly Early.
Castro Animal Clinic plans to open the neighborhood's only animal clinic inside the smaller second space, formerly occupied by AIDS Healthcare Foundation's (AHF) Magic Johnson Healthcare Center.
Owners Shane and Sarah O'Mara submitted an application for a change of use to the city's Planning Department, "and we are still waiting to hear back about getting assigned a planner," said Shane.
Maitri's Executive Director Anne Gimbel with Sarah O'Mara. | Photo: Maitri/Facebook
The clinic's owners hope to use Planning's Community Business Priority Processing Program (CB3P), which "streamlines the Conditional Use review process for certain small and mid-sized business applications," according to its website.
Castro Animal Clinic's goal is to open by the end of October, anticipating three months for change of use and another three months for construction.
"As we are not a formula retail business and we are a small owner/operator business, we may not be required to be on the docket with the Planning Commission," said Shane, adding that the clinic plans on seeking support from the Castro Merchants and the Duboce Triangle Neighborhood Association.
