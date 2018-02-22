REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Cow Hollow, San Francisco

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Cow Hollow are hovering around $3,195 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Cow Hollow rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2415 Van Ness Ave., #205




Listed at $2,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2415 Van Ness Ave., is 21.9 percent less than the $3,195 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Cow Hollow.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2654 Gough St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2654 Gough St., is listed for $2,995 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3010 Buchanan St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3010 Buchanan St., which is going for $3,095 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2755 Franklin St., #4




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2755 Franklin St., listed at $3,150 / month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, wood cabinetry and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The building features on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

