REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in Hayes Valley

145 Fell St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Hayes Valley has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Hayes Valley look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Hayes Valley via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

539 Octavia St., #7




Listed at $1,750/month, this 180-square-foot studio, located at 539 Octavia St., is 27.1 percent less than the $2,400/month median rent for a studio in Hayes Valley.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a kitchenette with a mini refrigerator and built-in shelves. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

515 Octavia St.




Here's a studio apartment at 515 Octavia St., which is going for $2,195/month.

The apartment features carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a stove and ample natural light. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

265 Fell St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 265 Fell St., listed at $2,950/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

145 Fell St., #103




Listed at $2,995/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 145 Fell St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. The unit features central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, closet space and exposed brick. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Show More
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
More News