Explore today's cheapest rentals in Noe Valley

250 Grand View Ave.

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Noe Valley are hovering around $3,300, which is on par with the one-bedroom median for San Francisco as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Noe Valley rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

981 Elizabeth St.




Listed at $2,295/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 981 Elizabeth St., is 30.5 percent less than the $3,300/month median rent for a one bedroom in Noe Valley.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, an electric stove, wooden cabinetry, a small breakfast bar and ample natural light. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

250 Grand View Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 250 Grand View Ave., is listed for $2,695/month for its 700 square feet of space.

In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a flat screen TV and large windows. There's also on-site laundry available. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

4120 22nd St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4120 22nd St., which, at 550 square feet, is going for $3,100/month.

The furnished apartment includes central heating, a dishwasher, carpeted floors, closet space and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(See the full listing here.)
