REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Parkmerced, San Francisco

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Apartment-hunting can be challenging, but there are deals to be found.

We looked at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Parkmerced via rental site Zumper to see what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now; prices are subject to change after publication.

348 Serrano Dr.




Listed at $2,750/month, this 729-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse is 8.5 percent less than the $3,007/month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Parkmerced.

Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the rent-controlled unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, great closet space and ample natural lighting. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

62 Cambon Dr.




This 1BR, 1BA townhouse at 62 Cambon Dr. is listed for $2,803/month and has 707 square feet of space.

In the sunny unit, the listing promises central heating, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, a community garden and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

19 Gonzalez Dr.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse at 19 Gonzalez Dr., which, at 708 square feet, is going for $2,978/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center, a business center and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Pet guardians, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News