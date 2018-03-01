REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Russian Hill, San Francisco

1150 Union St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Russian Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Russian Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2632 Larkin St.




Listed at $1,945 / month, this studio apartment, located at 2632 Larkin St., is 20.3 percent less than the $2,441 / month median rent for a studio in Russian Hill.

The sunny unit has built-in storage features and hardwood floors. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1717 Jones St., #1




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1717 Jones St., is listed for $2,950 / month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, ample natural lighting and built-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1150 Union St.



Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1150 Union St., listed at $3,495 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and plenty of natural lighting. Pets aren't allowed. The building has an elevator and on-site management.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News