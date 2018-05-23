Explore today's cheapest rentals in San Jose

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
229 Pamela Ave.
Listed at $1,575/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at 229 Pamela Ave. in Alum Rock, is 25.0 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Jose, which is currently estimated at around $2,100/month.
The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, ample storage space and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2040 Beatrice Court
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 2040 Beatrice Court in West San Carlos, is listed for $1,690/month for its 700-square-feet of space.
The ground level apartment features carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. There's also on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space available. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
649 Nordale Ave.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 649 Nordale Ave. in Fairgrounds, listed at $1,695/month.
Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring, new cabinets, quartz countertops, a ceiling fan and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
110 Graham Ave.
Listed at $1,750/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 110 Graham Ave. in Fairgrounds.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Here's the listing.)
93 E. William St.
Listed at $1,795/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 93 E. William St. in Downtown.
Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, built-in storage features, granite countertops and generous closet space. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)