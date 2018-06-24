Fantasy flats: inside SF's most expensive rentals

To get a sense of what the top end of the housing market looks like, we scoured listings via Zumper to find the city's most expensive rentals.
2650 Divisadero St. (Pacific Heights)
This 4,000-square-foot town house at 2650 Divisadero St. contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Francisco is about $6,800/month, this home is currently listed at $25,000/month.
Tenants can expect amenities like hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, fireplaces, garage parking and a fitness center. A large living room offers panoramic views of the bay and French doors that open onto a deck overlooking a garden.
Floor-to-ceiling kitchen windows provide "expansive breathtaking views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the North Bay and Alcatraz," according to the listing. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this lap of luxury.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. See the complete listing here.
2390 Broadway (Pacific Heights)
This penthouse apartment at 2390 Broadway has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and spans 3,300 square feet. The average price for a three-bedroom in San Francisco is roughly $5,800/month, but this living space is currently going for $15,550/month.
The furnished unit contains hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, garden access, an elevator and a roof deck. Tenants will enjoy garage parking, and a "ten million dollar view" that encompasses the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and more.
Both cats and dogs are permitted. Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Jones and Vallejo streets (Russian Hill)
This single-family home at Jones and Vallejo streets in Russian Hill offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms for $15,000/month.
Future tenants will enjoy hardwood and French stone floors, hydronic heating, cedar-lined walk-in closets, a dishwasher, and a garage with space for two vehicles and additional storage.
The home comes with an enclosed private rear yard with a garden, and the living room view takes in Twin Peaks and part of the Golden Gate, but dogs and cats are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. See the complete listing here.
1269 Vallejo St. (Russian Hill)
This single-family home at 1269 Vallejo St. in Russian Hill has three-and-a-half bedrooms and four bathrooms, is 3,480 square feet in size, and is priced at $15,000/month.
The building offers laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck and an elevator. In addition to panoramic views of the Bay and city, the home comes with a full-sized roof deck that includes a kitchenette and bar.
The full-sized kitchen includes stainless appliances and a wine refrigerator; pets are negotiable. According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Here's the full listing.
Pacific Avenue and Broderick Street (Pacific Heights)
And finally, this condo at Pacific Avenue and Broderick Street in Pacific Heights has three bedrooms and four bathrooms and is priced at $14,000/month.
Recently renovated, the two-level unit includes hardwood floors, a large terrace, a media system with built-in speakers, and southern, western and eastern exposures that admit plenty of natural light.
With hardwood flooring throughout, the unit also contains a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, and a corner living room with vaulted ceilings. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit. Take a look at the complete listing here.