Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Cambrian Park, San Jose

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Cambrian Park are hovering around $3,200 (compared to a $2,495 average for San Jose). So how does the low-end pricing on a Cambrian Park rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1895 Curtner Ave.




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1895 Curtner Ave., is 46.9 percent less than the $3,200 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Cambrian Park.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the downstairs unit, you're promised carpeted floors and good natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

3226 Kimber Ct., #102




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 3226 Kimber Ct., is listed for $1,795 / month for its 815 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

4813 Clydelle Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 4813 Clydelle Ave. (at Samaritan Drive), which, at 480 square feet, is going for $1,900 / month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

