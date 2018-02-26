REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Downtown, San Jose

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Downtown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Jose neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

466 N 13th St.




Listed at $1,750 / month, this 450-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 466 N 13th St., is 17.5 percent less than the $2,120 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Downtown.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and off-street parking. The unit has hardwood floors, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

536 S 8th St.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence at 536 S 8th St., which is going for $1,975 / month.

Building amenities include assigned parking. In the sunny unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)
---

