Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In North Beach, San Francisco

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in North Beach are hovering around $3,386 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a North Beach rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 Bay St., #6




Listed at $2,950 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 125 Bay St., is 12.9 percent less than the $3,386 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in North Beach.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, carpeted floors, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1304 Kearny St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1304 Kearny St. (at Green Street), is listed for $3,095 / month for its 750 square feet of space.

In the top-floor unit, expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

240 Lombard St., #931




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 240 Lombard St., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $3,100 / month.

The building features assigned parking, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

566 Vallejo St., #13




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 566 Vallejo St., listed at $3,100 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace and great natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. The building features a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

220 Lombard St., #422




Listed at $3,200 / month, this studio apartment is located at 220 Lombard St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a business center. The unit has hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

(Here's the listing.)
---

