Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In San Francisco

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in San Francisco look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in San Francisco via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

124 Waverly Pl.




Here's this apartment at 124 Waverly Pl. in Chinatown, listed at $1,600 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The unit has hardwood floors. Unfortunately, there isn't a kitchen.

(See the listing here.)

1507 California St.




Listed at $1,675 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1507 California St. in Nob Hill.

Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a communal kitchen. In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate carpeted floors, a deck and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.

(Here's the listing.)

999 Bush St. #306




This studio apartment, situated at 999 Bush St. in Lower Nob Hill, is listed for $1,695 / month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and good natural lighting. Cats are allowed. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

767 Pine St., #A




And here's a studio apartment at 767 Pine St. in Chinatown, which, with 400 square feet, is going for $1,700 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The first-floor unit has hardwood floors.

(Check out the listing here.)

1086 Post St., #202



Listed at $1,875 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1086 Post St. in Polk.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Cats are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

621 Taylor St., #34




To wrap things up, there's this 252-square-foot studio apartment at 621 Taylor St. in Lower Nob Hill. It's being listed for $1,895 / month.

In the unit, you'll find central heating, carpeted floors and built-in storage features. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

