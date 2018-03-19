HOUSING

Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift

Yabba Dabba Doo! An iconic "modern stone-age" family home in Hillsborough is getting a facelift. (KGO)

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) --
Yabba Dabba Doo! An iconic "modern stone-age" family home in Hillsborough is getting a facelift.

SKY7 was above the famous "Flintstones House" off Berryessa Way.

The whimsical home, named for its resemblance to the prehistoric dwelling of 1960s cartoon character Fred Flintstone, was purchased in May for $2.8 million.

The new owner has installed giant prehistoric animal sculptures and statues, including Flintstone and his pet dinosaur "Dino."

