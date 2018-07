Inside Hayes Valley's least expensive apartments

539 Octavia St., #8

Hayes Valley is a "walker's paradise," a "biker's paradise," and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system But what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hayes Valley look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Hayes Valley via rental site Zumper to see what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,525/month, this 180-square-foot studio condo located at 539 Octavia St., #8 costs one-third less than the $2,295/month median rent for a studio in Hayes Valley.In the unit, look for hardwood flooring and a kitchenette. Cats and dogs are not welcome.(See the complete listing here .)This studio at 700 Laguna St. is listed for $2,195/month.In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include available assigned garage parking, on-site laundry and extra storage space, but pets are not welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 225 Fell St., which is going for $2,250/month.Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a bow window and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms at 152 Lily St., #1, listed at $3,200/month.In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and a bow window. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. Pets are not allowed.(See the listing here .)