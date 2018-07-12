REAL ESTATE

Inside Hayes Valley's least expensive apartments

225 Fell St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Hayes Valley is a "walker's paradise," a "biker's paradise," and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

But what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hayes Valley look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Hayes Valley via rental site Zumper to see what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

539 Octavia St., #8




Listed at $1,525/month, this 180-square-foot studio condo located at 539 Octavia St., #8 costs one-third less than the $2,295/month median rent for a studio in Hayes Valley.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring and a kitchenette. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

700 Laguna St.




This studio at 700 Laguna St. is listed for $2,195/month.

In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include available assigned garage parking, on-site laundry and extra storage space, but pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

225 Fell St.




Here's a studio apartment at 225 Fell St., which is going for $2,250/month.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a bow window and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

152 Lily St., #1




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms at 152 Lily St., #1, listed at $3,200/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and a bow window. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. Pets are not allowed.

(See the listing here.)
