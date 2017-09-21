Long-time Redwood City mobile home park residents at risk of losing homes after rent increases

A number of residents at the Trailer Villa RV Park in Redwood City have filed a lawsuit against the property's owners alleging illegal rent increases over the past four years. The complaint says the increases exceed what is permitted by law.Attorneys with Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, as the well as the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County are working together on the case pro-bono. They allege that the management team has ignored the San Mateo County Mobile Home Rent Control Ordinance and California's Mobile Home Residency Law.Since 2014, rents per space have gone up each year by as much as 10-percent to 15-percent, forcing many residents to pay hundreds of dollars more than they should have to.San Mateo County does not allow mobile home park owners to raise the rent by more than 75-percent of the annual change in the Consumer Price Index, or 5-percent, whichever may be less.Many tenants are at serious risk of losing their homes. A good number of them live on fixed incomes, and can't easily come up with the money when the rates rise.ABC7 News' calls have not been returned from De Anza Properties, which owns the trailer park.