REAL ESTATE

Long-time Redwood City mobile home park residents at risk of losing homes after rent increases

The Trailer Villa mobile home park is seen in Redwood City, Calif. on September 21, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
A number of residents at the Trailer Villa RV Park in Redwood City have filed a lawsuit against the property's owners alleging illegal rent increases over the past four years. The complaint says the increases exceed what is permitted by law.

Attorneys with Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, as the well as the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County are working together on the case pro-bono. They allege that the management team has ignored the San Mateo County Mobile Home Rent Control Ordinance and California's Mobile Home Residency Law.

Since 2014, rents per space have gone up each year by as much as 10-percent to 15-percent, forcing many residents to pay hundreds of dollars more than they should have to.

San Mateo County does not allow mobile home park owners to raise the rent by more than 75-percent of the annual change in the Consumer Price Index, or 5-percent, whichever may be less.

Many tenants are at serious risk of losing their homes. A good number of them live on fixed incomes, and can't easily come up with the money when the rates rise.

ABC7 News' calls have not been returned from De Anza Properties, which owns the trailer park.

Chris Nguyen will have the full story on ABC7 News starting at 5 p.m. Click here to follow him on Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatemobile homeslawsuitrentersRedwood City
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
San Jose residents asked for input on land development
Massive Habitat for Humanity 'Build-A-Thon' underway in Fremont
Tiny canal cottage is perfect small space living
Sunnyvale home sells for $800K over asking price
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Kim Jong Un says Trump will 'pay dearly' for UN speech
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
Aaron Hernandez lawyer: Brain showed 'severe' case of CTE
A's fans given chance to hit homers for free tickets
San Francisco 49ers game tickets on sale for under $20
Tribute for Ghost Ship fire victims installed at Oakland Museum
Oakland temple covers anti-Semitic graffiti with messages of love
Reports say no missing children at collapsed Mexico City school
Show More
Trump records welcome message for new citizens
Trapped girl a symbol for Mexico's quake rescue efforts
Oakland's Andre Ward announces retirement from boxing
Trump targets North Korea in new executive order
Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos