Mission, not impossible: a look at the neighborhood's cheapest rentals

According to rental site Zumper, the median rent for a studio in the neighborhood is $2,495, and one-bedroom apartments are going for about $3,485. But what if you're looking to pay less?
We browsed listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Mission to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Mission and 14th streets
This studio apartment at Mission and 14th streets is offered for $2,050/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the micro-studio, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a stove and a ceiling fan. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
257 San Jose Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 257 San Jose Ave. is listed for $2,200/month for its 475 square feet of space.
The apartment features carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, closet space and large windows. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted.
337 San Carlos St.
Here's a studio at 337 San Carlos St., which, at 432 square feet, is going for $2,250/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a balcony, garden access, generous closet space, tile countertops and bay windows, but pets are not allowed.
3225 23rd St., #2
Listed at $2,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3225 23rd St., #2.
When it comes to amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops and ample natural light. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
2265 Mission St., #10
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2265 Mission St., #10 is listed for $2,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and plenty of windows. Feline companions are welcome.
