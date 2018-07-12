REAL ESTATE

Mixed-use tower to replace car dealership near Lake Merritt

Rendering: HKS

By Hoodline
An Acura dealership near Lake Merritt is scheduled to be demolished later this month to make way for a new residential tower.

Tipster Pawel D. pointed out the demolition notices posted around the Oakland Acura dealership at 3802 27th St., which were posted on June 29. The signs indicate demolition will begin on July 30.

Once the dealership is gone, construction will begin on a new 200-foot residential tower by Vancouver-based developer Holland Partner Group.

The new building will have 437 housing units and 16,000 square feet of retail space. There will be a total of 465 parking spaces, including an underground retail garage with 134 spaces and a separate residential garage with 331 spaces, according to plans filed with the city.
The Acura dealership on 27th Street will be demolished. | Photo: Google Maps

The still-operating Acura dealership is in the process of moving to a new location this week. According to its website, by next week it will be open at 6701 Oakport St. near Oakland Coliseum, where there are already several other dealerships.

According to the dealership's website, the new facility will be more environmentally friendly, with solar panels, a car wash that uses recycled water, and bioretention systems that capture polluted water from its parking lot.

The new tower will replace not only the Acura dealership but some other car-related businesses in the area as well and is near a construction project at 2302 Valdez St. which burned in a massive fire on July 7, 2017.

That fire was similar to three other recent blazes that were determined to be arson, but investigators could not determine the cause of the Valdez Street fire. The Valdez Street developer placed extra security around the project as construction resumed.

No one has been arrested for the arsons and a local business group announced a new $300,000 reward for information leading to a conviction earlier this week.

Thanks to tipster Pawel D. If you've come across something newsworthy in Oakland, email tips@hoodline.com or text your tip and photos to 510-757-9959.
