Moving On Up: A Look At San Francisco's Most Expensive Rentals

Photos: ApartmentList

By Hoodline
Whether you're apartment hunting or not, looking at upmarket real estate listings and imagining what life could be like if money wasn't a concern is a totally legitimate pastime in San Francisco.

So what exactly does the upper end of the rental market look like today -- and just how fancy do these apartments get, given these ginormous price points?

We reviewed listings on rental website ApartmentList to locate the city's most extravagant rentals. Prices and availability are subject to change.

765 Market St.







For $10,000/month, this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom furnished apartment will feel like living at the Four Seasons--literally, because it's inside the Four Seasons. The kitchen features fancy amenities like a Viking stove and Sub-Zero refrigerator, and the apartment offers in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning.

Since it's in a hotel, building amenities include security, a doorman, a concierge, and of course, 24-hour room service. Dogs and cats are welcome.

(Get more info on this listing here.)

20 Ashbury Terrace







This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath house near Buena Vista Park is going for a cool $10,800/month.

Tenants will appreciate amenities like a fireplace, two-car garage, a private elevator, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. For outdoor space, there's also a front balcony patio and a small backyard. Dogs and cats are allowed.

(Take a look at this listing here.)

425 1st St. #5204







For $15,000/month, this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom penthouse apartment atop the One Rincon South tower offers sweeping, panoramic views from the Bay Bridge to the fog rolling in over Twin Peaks.

Amenities include in-unit laundry, a garage parking space, hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. The building offers high-end features like a 24/7 doorman and concierge, a resident lounge, a fitness center equipped with steam rooms and showers, a full-size outdoor swimming pool, and a barbecue area, but pets are not allowed.

(Check out this listing here.)
---

