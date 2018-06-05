Owners start moving into new Jackson Square condos

After years of planning and construction, 33-unit luxury condo building 288 Pacific recently dropped its scaffolding and began welcoming residents.
The exterior of 288 Pacific. | Photo: Geri Koeppel/Hoodline
The final touches are still being made in some units, but Steve Buster, Senior Vice President, Development for Grosvenor Americas, said owners have started moving in and more will come in the next three or four months.
A living room at 288 Pacific. | Photo: Grosvenor Americas
Sixty percent of the units--including all five one-bedroom condos, which sold for $1.25 to $2.15 million--are either in escrow or have closed.
Two-bedroom units are listed for $2.3 million and up, and two of the three penthouses are sold, but the third is still up for grabs with a $3.75 million asking price.
Kitchen and dining a at 288 Pacific. | Photo: Grosvenor Americas
Two ground-floor commercial units, one roughly 1,500 square feet, and another with 400 square feet, are still seeking tenants.
Before the property was sold, long-running restaurant and bar The Globe shuttered in May 2015 and was torn down to make way for the new building.
Kitchen at 288 Pacific. | Photo: Grosvenor Americas
Buster said they're just starting to market the spaces, but the building's owners aren't targeting a full-service restaurant. A cafe or coffee shop could be possible for the smaller storefront, he said.
"We'd love somebody local. We're not looking for big chains. We're looking for a neighborhood retail use that will fit in with the building and the neighborhood."
Buster praised the influx of bookstores, cafes and other retail options in Jackson Square, once a hotspot for art galleries and designer showrooms until a few years ago, when high-end shops like Isabel Marant, Shinola, Guideboat, Republic of Fritz Hansen and more began moving in.
Bathroom at 288 Pacific. | Photo: Grosvenor Americas
The 288 Pacific building has 33 studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom luxury residences with high-end touches like European oak flooring, marble and mosaic tile floors in the bathrooms, Victoria & Albert Toulouse soaking tubs, Wolf gas ranges, and Sub-Zero refrigerators, among many other upscale finishes.
"The attention to detail is really outstanding," Buster said.
Master bedroom at 288 Pacific. | Photo: Grosvenor Americas
Each penthouse has expansive private patios ranging from 403 to 870 square feet boasting city and water views. All units have parking, but the penthouses have two parking spaces each. Penthouse C, which is still available, has a spiral staircase to its roof deck. There are 54 bike parking spaces.
During construction, which began in fall of 2016, the old ship that's the namesake for the next-door Old Ship Saloon was unearthed. Check out this video of the excavation of the Gold Rush-era Arkansas.
