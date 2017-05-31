REAL ESTATE

PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">After eight years in the White House, the Obamas are moving into a historic home in Washington D.C.&#39;s Kalorama neighborhood. (Mark McFadden)</span></div>
WASHINGTON --
Barack and Michelle Obama have bought the home they've been renting in a tony D.C. neighborhood since the former president left office.

The Washington Post reports the Obamas bought the eight-bedroom, 9-bath mansion for $8.1 million. Property records show the deed transfer was recorded Wednesday.

The Obamas have said they plan to remain in the capital while their younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school at Sidwell Friends in Washington.

Spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement: "Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property."
The neighborhood has been home to five other presidents, either before or after their time at the White House.

ABC News obtained photos of the Obamas' digs in D.C. The photos are from 2014, so they do not reflect how the Obamas have chosen to decorate their new home.

ABC News contributed to this report.
