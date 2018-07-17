Renting in Berkeley: what will $2,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Berkeley on a budget of $2,500/month.
Take a peek at what the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1820 Euclid Ave.
Listed at $2,500/month, this studio is located at 1820 Euclid Ave.
The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
1427 Hawthorne Terrace
Next, check out this 700-square-foot studio that's located at 1427 Hawthorne Terrace. It's listed for $2,450/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a stove, built-in shelves and large windows. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
1812 University Ave.
Located at 1812 University Ave., here's a 400-square-foot studio that's also listed for $2,450/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a roof deck, storage space, a fitness center and a residents lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
