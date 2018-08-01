REAL ESTATE

Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?

554 S. Fifth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown San Jose?

According to Walk Score, this neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $2,173.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

466 N. 13th St.




Listed at $1,800/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 466 N. 13th St.

The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit has heat and air conditioning, wood floors and a pub-height kitchen table. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

556 S. Fifth St.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 556 S. Fifth St. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 600 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, there are stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and carpeted floors. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

554 S. Fifth St.




Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 554 S. Fifth St. that's going for $1,750/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry and a carport. The unit has lots of kitchen cabinets, a tile backsplash, dining nook and ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
