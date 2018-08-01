Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?

According to Walk Score, this neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $2,173.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
466 N. 13th St.
Listed at $1,800/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 466 N. 13th St.
The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit has heat and air conditioning, wood floors and a pub-height kitchen table. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
556 S. Fifth St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 556 S. Fifth St. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 600 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, there are stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and carpeted floors. Pets are not welcome.
554 S. Fifth St.
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 554 S. Fifth St. that's going for $1,750/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and a carport. The unit has lots of kitchen cabinets, a tile backsplash, dining nook and ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
