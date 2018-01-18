REAL ESTATE

Renting In Financial District: What Will $2,600 Get You?

SAN FRANCISCO --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Financial District? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in the neighborhood if you're on a budget of $2,600 / month.

Here are the listings.

1 Wall St., #404




Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio condo is located at 1 Wall St. In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample lighting, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Building amenities include, a business center, a communal lounge, outdoor space and a roof deck. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

99 John St.




Here's a 493-square-foot studio condo at 99 John St., which is going for $2,599 / month.

In the unit, you'll get an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, a rooftop deck with cabanas and a billiards room. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)

100 Maiden Ln., #1612




Located at 100 Maiden Ln., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,575/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a concierge service and a sundeck. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

