Renting in Nob Hill: What will $3,500 get you?

1350 California St. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Nob Hill?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Nob Hill is currently hovering around $3,095.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $3,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1545 Pine St.




Listed at $3,500/month, this 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1545 Pine St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, generous closet space and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, an elevator and a residents lounge. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

930 Pine St., #116




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 930 Pine St. It's also listed for $3,500/month.

Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. The condo offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. Animals are not permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1350 California St., #208




Here's a 752-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1350 California St. that's going for $3,499/month.

In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a breakfast bar and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

1720 Clay St., #6




Check out this 790-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1720 Clay St. It's listed for $3,495/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, stone countertops, a loft area and a patio. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)
