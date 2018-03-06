REAL ESTATE

Renting In Oakland: What Will $1,800 Get You?

1819 7th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, the median rent for a studio in Oakland is $1,695, and median for a 1-bedroom recently decreased by 2.3 percent to $2,100.

To make those numbers less abstract, we looked at the latest listings to see what a person can expect to find for $1,800/month in Oakland. Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

1819 7th Ave., #12 (Ivy Hill)

Listed at $1,795/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1819 7th Ave. For an additional $100/month, off-street parking is available.

In the unit, you can expect a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. Feline friends are allowed, dogs, not so much.

(See the complete listing here.)

6315 Shattuck Ave. (Bushrod)



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 6315 Shattuck Ave. that's listed for $1,775/month. Located near the freeway and Ashby BART, it's also a little over a half a mile from Berkeley Bowl.

The sunny first-floor, rear-facing unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops and generous cabinet space. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1921 26th Ave., #24 (Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook)




Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1921 26th Ave. that's going for $1,749/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry.

The unit has hardwood floors, a fireplace stainless steel appliances, ample natural lighting, and an entertainment system that includes a Samsung 4K Smart flat panel TV, a Blu Ray Player, and an Apple TV. Couch potatoes are welcome, but cats and dogs are not.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News