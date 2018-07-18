Renting in Oakland: what will $2,200 get you?

We rounded up the latest rental offerings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Oakland on a budget of $2,200/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
770 Canyon Oaks Drive, #D (Sequoyah)
Listed at $2,200/month, this 815-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 770 Canyon Oaks Drive, #D.
The building features assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can anticipate tile flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and a patio. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
650 Alcatraz Ave. (Bushrod)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 650 Alcatraz Ave. that's also listed for $2,200/month and comes with 575 square feet of space.
The unit features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features and closet space, but neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
118 Athol Ave., #301 (Cleveland Heights)
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 118 Athol Ave., #301 that's going for $2,150/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large windows. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and bike storage. Feline companions are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the full listing here.)