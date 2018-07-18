REAL ESTATE

Renting in Oakland: what will $2,200 get you?

770 Canyon Oaks Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about just how far a housing dollar stretches in Oakland?

We rounded up the latest rental offerings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Oakland on a budget of $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

770 Canyon Oaks Drive, #D (Sequoyah)




Listed at $2,200/month, this 815-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 770 Canyon Oaks Drive, #D.

The building features assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can anticipate tile flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and a patio. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

650 Alcatraz Ave. (Bushrod)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 650 Alcatraz Ave. that's also listed for $2,200/month and comes with 575 square feet of space.

The unit features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features and closet space, but neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

118 Athol Ave., #301 (Cleveland Heights)




Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 118 Athol Ave., #301 that's going for $2,150/month.

In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large windows. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and bike storage. Feline companions are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)
