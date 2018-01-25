REAL ESTATE

Renting In San Francisco: What Will $2,700 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Francisco if you don't want to spend more than $2,700 / month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below.

2300 Pacific Ave. (Pacific Heights)




Listed at $2,700 / month, this studio apartment is located at 2300 Pacific Ave. (at Fillmore Street). In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

532 Hugo St. (Inner Sunset)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 532 Hugo St. It's also listed for $2,700 / month. The building has garage parking and additional storage space. In the bright unit, expect carpeting, built-in storage and a large eat-in kitchen Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

601 Van Ness Ave., #411 (Cathedral Hill)



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 601 Van Ness Ave., which is going for $2,700 / month. In the furnished fourth-floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a private patio. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. Sadly, pets aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)

85 Richland Ave. (Bernal Heights)




Next, check out this sunny 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 85 Richland Ave. It's listed for $2,650 / month. In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, good cabinet space and stone counter tops. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

491 Frederick St., #2 (Cole Valley)




Located at 491 Frederick St., here's a 450-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,650/ month. In the first-floor unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. Sadly, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

2275 19th Ave., #11 (Parkside)




Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 2275 19th Ave. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and good natural lighting. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and on-site management. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

