Renting in San Francisco: what will $2,700 get you?

To get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Francisco on a budget of $2,700/month, we rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1367 Eighth Ave. (Inner Sunset)
Listed at $2,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1367 Eighth Ave.
Located inside a 4-unit building, this apartment has garage parking for an additional $300/month, hardwood floors, a new refrigerator and stove, and is close to Golden Gate Park, but pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
2158 Pine St., Apt. #4 (Western Addition)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 2158 Pine St., Apt. #4.
Also listed for $2,700/month, this furnished unit has 300 square feet of living space. The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry, hardwood floors and high ceilings. Pet guardians are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Amenities inside the unit, which was put together by a "professional interior designer and feng shui expert," include a heated, vibrating leather massage recliner, a jacuzzi spa tub, and a large kitchen. Utilities, which include wireless internet and cable TV, are extra.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, bikeable, and has excellent transit.
125 Nevada St., #A (Bernal Heights)
Here's a furnished studio apartment at 125 Nevada St., #A that's going for $2,700/month.
The unit includes garden access, tile floors, a recently remodeled bathroom, and a private wooden patio with outdoor furniture. A paved backyard has space for a barbecue, and the future tenant will pay all utilities, including internet and cable. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1782 Union St. (Marina)
Next, check out this 500-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1782 Union St. and is listed for $2,700/month.
Inside the rear furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, plenty of light and granite counters. Building amenities include on-site laundry, but pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
1324 Jackson St. (Nob Hill)
Located at 1324 Jackson St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $2,700/month.
The apartment has a recently remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets and appliances, as well as an abundance of natural light, according to the listing. Pets are negotiable, and a laundromat is a half block away.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
Stanyan and 17th streets (Cole Valley)
Listed at $2,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located on a quiet hillside at Stanyan and 17th streets just above Cole Valley.
In the rent-controlled unit -- which is a short walk to the N-Judah line and the Mt. Sutro Open Space reserve -- you can expect hardwood floors, on-site laundry and a north-facing balcony with sliding glass doors. Pets aren't permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
2265 Mission St., #10 (Mission)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2265 Mission St., #10 which is listed for $2,695/month.
Newly remodeled with wood floors and LED lighting throughout, the kitchen has granite counters and a gas stove, while the bathroom has been recently updated with a stand-up shower. The building has coin-operated laundry, and cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
250 Grand View Ave. (Upper Market)
This 700-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 250 Grand View Ave. is going for $2,695/month.
A furnished garden apartment with city views, amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with a a dishwasher, and a full bath. Pets aren't welcome, but monthly cleaning service is available for a $100 fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1111 Jones St., #3 (Nob Hill)
Finally, check out this 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1111 Jones St., #3. It's listed for $2,650/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony with views of Grace Cathedral. The kitchen has stone counters and an O'Keefe & Merritt vintage gas stove, while the bathroom has a full bath and subway tile flooring. The building offers on-site laundry, and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
