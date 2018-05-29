Renting in San Francisco: What will $2,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Francisco with a budget of $2,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1832 Clement St., #2 (Outer Richmond)
Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1832 Clement St.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, French doors, large windows and ample storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
244 Hermann St. (Western Addition)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 244 Hermann St. It's also listed for $2,800/month.
The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, four closets, a dishwasher, built-in shelves and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
991 Valencia St. (Mission)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 991 Valencia St. (at Valencia & 21st streets). It's listed for $2,800/month.
In the corner unit, you'll get central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
5880 Third St. (Bayview)
Listed at $2,775/month, this 572-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 5880 Third St.
The apartment offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a residents lounge, outdoor space, a business center and on-site management. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
1175 Ellis St., #C108 (Cathedral Hill)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1175 Ellis St. that's going for $2,700/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, generous closet space and a patio. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
