Renting in San Francisco: what will $3,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Francisco if you've got $3,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Scott and Hayes streets (Western Addition)
Listed at $3,000/month, this studio apartment is located at Scott and Hayes streets.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and garage parking. In the corner unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
99 Rausch St., #520 (SoMa)
Next, there's this studio condo located at 99 Rausch St., #520 that's also listed for $3,000/month.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, but pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
403 Main St., #619N (SoMa)
Here's a 586-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 403 Main St., #619N that's going for $3,000/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a balcony, built-in storage features and ample natural light. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and a roof deck. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1155 Ellis St., #B105 (Cathedral Hill)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1155 Ellis St., #B105. It's listed for $3,000/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and built-in storage features. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
Fillmore Street and Pacific Avenue (Pacific Heights)
Located at Fillmore Street and Pacific Avenue, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $3,000/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and floor-to-ceiling windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)