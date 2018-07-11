REAL ESTATE

Renting in San Francisco: what will $3,500 get you?

601 Van Ness Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about just how far a housing dollar goes in San Francisco?

We rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place for $3,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Clementina & Second streets (Financial District)




Listed at $3,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at Clementina and Second streets.

Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and two private balconies. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

601 Van Ness Ave., #649 (Cathedral Hill)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 601 Van Ness Ave., #649 that's also going for $3,500/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

260 King St., #807 (SoMa)




Next, check out this 900-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 260 King St., #807 that's listed for $3,500/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and ample natural light. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service and a business center. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

735 11th Ave., #2 (Inner Richmond)



Listed at $3,500/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 735 11th Ave., #2.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, French doors and bay windows. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1278 Jackson St., #4 (Nob Hill)




Located at 1278 Jackson St., #4, here's an 875-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,495/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, bay windows and built-in storage features. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a roof deck and on-site management. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)
