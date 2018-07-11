Renting in San Francisco: what will $3,500 get you?

We rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place for $3,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Clementina & Second streets (Financial District)
Listed at $3,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at Clementina and Second streets.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and two private balconies. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
601 Van Ness Ave., #649 (Cathedral Hill)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 601 Van Ness Ave., #649 that's also going for $3,500/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
260 King St., #807 (SoMa)
Next, check out this 900-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 260 King St., #807 that's listed for $3,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and ample natural light. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service and a business center. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
735 11th Ave., #2 (Inner Richmond)
Listed at $3,500/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 735 11th Ave., #2.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, French doors and bay windows. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
1278 Jackson St., #4 (Nob Hill)
Located at 1278 Jackson St., #4, here's an 875-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,495/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, bay windows and built-in storage features. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a roof deck and on-site management. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
