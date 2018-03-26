Renting In San Jose: What Will $1,900 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Jose if you've got $1,900 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
536 S 8th St., #6 (San Jose - University)
First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 536 S 8th St. and listed at $1,850 / month for its 683-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there's an oven, a dishwasher, carpeted floors, closet space and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
11730 Southwood Dr. (San Tomas - North)
Here's a 525-square-foot studio, located at 11730 Southwood Dr., that's going for $1,800 / month.
In the unit, you'll get parquet floors, garden access, closet space and a separate kitchen area. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
