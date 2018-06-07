REAL ESTATE

Renting in San Jose: What will $2,400 get you?

29 W. Julian St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Jose with a budget of $2,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

801 S. Winchester Blvd., #6100 (Winchester North)




Listed at $2,400/month, this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 801 S. Winchester Blvd.

The building features outdoor space, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

29 W. Julian St. (Downtown)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 29 W. Julian St. It's listed for $2,357/month for its 845-square-feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness center, a swimming pool and an elevator. The apartment features carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a patio and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

88 N. Jackson Ave. (North Valley)




Here's a 1,069-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 88 N. Jackson Ave. that's going for $2,345/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a kitchen island, a patio and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News