REAL ESTATE

Renting in San Jose: What will $2,600 get you?

355 Santana Row | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in San Jose with a budget of $2,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

355 Santana Row, #850 (Winchester North)




Listed at $2,586/month, this 635-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 355 Santana Row.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

232 S. 10th St., #1 (Downtown)




Here's a 1,632-square-foot studio apartment at 232 S. 10th St. that's going for $2,548/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, a ceiling fan and large windows. The building offers on-site laundry and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1137 Foxchase Drive (Branham / Pearl)




Finally, check out this 1,021-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 1137 Foxchase Drive. It's listed for $2,500/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony and a loft area. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool and storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News