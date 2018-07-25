REAL ESTATE

Renting in SoMa: what will $3,000 get you?

Market and Sixth streets. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about just how far a housing dollar goes in SoMa?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment South of Market is currently hovering around $3,909.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $3,000/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

403 Main St., #619N




Listed at $3,000/month, this 586-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 403 Main St., #619N.

In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, built-in storage features and a balcony. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a roof deck, but pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Market and Sixth streets




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at Market and Sixth streets which is also listed for $3,000/month and has 690 square feet of space.

The building features assigned parking, outdoor space, storage space and concierge service. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and floor-to-ceiling windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

99 Rausch St., #520




Here's a studio condo at 99 Rausch St., #520 that's going for $3,000/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. The building has assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)
