HOODLINE

Renting In SoMa: What will $4,000 get you?

SAN FRANCISCO --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in SoMa? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this San Francisco neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $4,000 / month on rent.

Read on for the listings.

101 Valencia St., #305e




Listed at $4,000 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 101 Valencia St. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking, an elevator and secured entry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

360 10th St., #2




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment situated at 360 10th St. It's listed for $3,995 / month for its 1,324 square feet of space. In the sunny unit, there are in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a gas fireplace, a private terrace, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

425 1st St., #2505




Here's a 710-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 425 1st St., which is going for $3,995 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite counter tops, a fireplace, garden access and stainless steel appliances. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerentsrentersreal estate featurehousinghousing marketSan Francisco
HOODLINE
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
More Hoodline
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News