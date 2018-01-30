REAL ESTATE

Renting In SoMa: What Will $5,000 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in SoMa?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this San Francisco neighborhood with a budget of $5,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

2 Mint Plaza, #402




Listed at $5,000/month, this 769-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2 Mint Plaza. In the furnished unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and concierge service. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

400 Spear St., #121




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 400 Spear St. It's also listed for $5,000 month. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, secured entry and lush greenery.

In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

425 1st St., #1707




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 425 1st St., which is going for $4,995/month. In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News