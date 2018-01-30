Renting In SoMa: What Will $5,000 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this San Francisco neighborhood with a budget of $5,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below.
2 Mint Plaza, #402
Listed at $5,000/month, this 769-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2 Mint Plaza. In the furnished unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and concierge service. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
400 Spear St., #121
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 400 Spear St. It's also listed for $5,000 month. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, secured entry and lush greenery.
In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
425 1st St., #1707
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 425 1st St., which is going for $4,995/month. In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)
