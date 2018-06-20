Renting in the Inner Richmond: what will $2,600 get you?

According to Walk Score, this neighborhood has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for one-bedroom apartments in the area is currently hovering around $2,800.
But what can you expect to find on a budget of $2,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rentals via rental site Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
184 Funston Ave.
Listed at $2,595/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located in a 12-unit building at 184 Funston Ave. between California and Lake streets.
In this no-smoking unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a bay window with a separate kitchen. Building amenities include on-site laundry, and parking is available for an additional charge, but neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
153 12th Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom located about a block away at 153 12th Ave. (between California and Lake streets) is listed for $2,500/month.
The unit offers hardwood floors, ample closet space, and a kitchen with stone counters. Building amenities include coin-operated laundry; cats aren't permitted, but a small dog is negotiable.
2801 Turk St.
This corner studio at 2801 Turk St. directly across the street from University of San Francisco is going for $2,500/month.
Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs, but the one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit definitely qualifies as a room with a view.
