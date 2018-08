Renting In The Inner Sunset: What Will $2,800 Get You?

470 Warren Dr., #305

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Inner Sunset? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this San Francisco neighborhood if you've got $2,800 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.Listed at $2,795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 470 Warren Dr.In the unit, expect a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't allowed. The building has an elevator and on-site laundry.(See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1495 10th Ave. (at Kirkham Street). It's listed for $2,750 / month.The building has on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, granite counter tops and bay windows. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 550-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 344 Carl St. that's going for $2,750 / month.In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, plenty of cabinet space and great natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed.(See the full listing here .)---