Renting In the Lower Haight: What Will $3,000 Get You?

Curious about how far your housing dollar stretches in the Lower Haight?We've rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in the area on a budget of $3,000/month. Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.139 Scott St.Listed at $2,995/month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 139 Scott St.Pets aren't welcome, but the unit offers hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets and a walk-in shower.(See the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 299 Webster St., also listed at $2,995/month for 700 square feet.In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, bay windows, a partially tiled bathroom, closet space and built-in storage features. Assigned parking is available, but pets aren't permitted.(Check out the complete listing here .)This 628-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 295 Buchanan St. is going for $2,950/month.Tenants can expect carpeting, built-in shelves and an electric oven. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. Pets aren't welcome.(See the full listing here .)---